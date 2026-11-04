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Chiefs Trade Pitch Flips Justin Fields to Desperate Rival for Draft Pick Overpay
By Max Dible,2 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have a litany of reasons to buy at the trade deadline with almost no incentive to sell, with the one distinct exception of quarterback Justin Fields. Kansas City spent a sixth-round pick for Fields in March, agreeing to take on $3 million of his guaranteed salary this season if the New York Jets assumed the other $7 million on the deal. Fields is on a two-year contact worth $40 million total that ends after this season does.