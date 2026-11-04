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Binance hack may be ‘temporary setback’ for crypto, Grayscale’s Pandl says
By Zoltan Vardai,2 days ago
Binance’s $6.3 billion hack could temporarily hurt confidence in crypto markets but would ultimately lead to stronger security practices across exchanges, according to Grayscale. “It also underscores the importance of institutional custody, such as offered by US-based crypto [exchange-traded products],” said Grayscale’s head of research, Zach Pandl, in a...