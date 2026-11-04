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How to get Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more
By GOAL-e,2 days ago
Brighton & Hove Albion take on Brentford in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets. Brighton & Hove Albion host Brentford on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton. In their most recent Premier League meeting in February 2026, Brighton secured...