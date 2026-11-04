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'Disappointment sets in' - Gian Piero Gasperini explains why Roma collapse against Man Utd was WORSE than Real Madrid failure
By Muhammad Zaki,2 days ago
The Italian side appeared in total control early on, racing into a 2-0 lead inside 18 minutes through Matias Soule and a Donyell Malen penalty. Roma created several opportunities to extend their advantage but ultimately failed to capitalise. The match shifted dramatically when Bruno Fernandes converted a retaken penalty. That...