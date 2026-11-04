undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Preliminary results too close to call in races to represent the Y-K Delta
By KYUK,3 days ago
Key state races on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta were still up in the air as of just after 1 a.m. on the morning after Election Day. With 37 of 59 precincts reporting in the race to represent Alaska’s sprawling Senate District S, independent candidate and current state House Speaker Rep. Bryce Edgmon had 30.5% of the vote. Edgmon is running to fill the seat left vacant by outgoing Sen. Lyman Hoffman, Alaska’s longest-serving state lawmaker.
1