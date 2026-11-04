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INDIANA POLICE FILE DRUG-RELATED CHARGES IN INCIDENT ON OCTOBER 6TH
2 days ago
Police in Indiana Borough have announced that charges were filed in a drug-related incident from October 6th. Police said they were called out at 2:44 PM to the Sheetz at the intersection of 4th and Philadelphia Streets for a report of a suspicious person stealing merchandise. Officers met with employees and the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Nicole Foster, and she gave police permission to search her belongings. Police found a hard opaque rock that was tested and given a presumptive positive identification for Fentanyl and Methamphetamine. She was allowed to leave the scene after investigating the retail theft incident, and charges were not filed in relation to that. She does face two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
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