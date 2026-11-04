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SPECIAL EDITION – Wednesday, November 4, 2026 – Texas Did It
By frankstrovel3,2 days ago
A special-edition look at the 2026 midterms: the statewide sweep, Travis County’s landslide, the fall of Prop I, and the collapse of the GOP’s hard-right bets. Published Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. Results are unofficial and still being counted and canvassed. Races described as “leading” or “on track” had not been formally called at the time of writing. Travis County figures come from the county’s unofficial results summary file and cover Travis County only.
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