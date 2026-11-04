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2027 Detroit Auto Show Tickets Now on Sale
By Michigan Business Network,3 days ago
Tickets are officially on sale for the 2027 Detroit Auto Show, returning to Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, January 14–24. As one of North America’s premier automotive events with 120 years of heritage in the Motor City, the show will feature returning showstoppers, indoor tracks, and a one-stop, world-class experience to see the most exciting brands for consumers, industry professionals, car enthusiasts, and families.
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