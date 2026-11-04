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Great Lakes: 2026 Great Lakes Cruise Ship Tourism Produced $310 Million of Economic Impact for Region
By Michigan Business Network,3 days ago
(DETROIT, MI) – — State and local tourism officials joined leaders from Cruise the Great Lakes in celebrating the Great Lakes cruise ship season’s record-breaking year that brought $310 million (US) of economic impact to large and small regional destinations in 2026. That figure surpassed the projected $300m, as did the total number of passengers (25,000 vs. 23,000) and port visits (880 vs. 800).
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