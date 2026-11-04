undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
GLIDE BOND PASSING, SUTHERLIN MARIJUANA REPEAL EFFORT FAILING
2 days ago
A school district bond measure is passing in Glide, while an effort to repeal a citywide ban on marijuana facilities in Sutherlin appears headed to defeat. Unofficial results from the Douglas County Elections Office as of early Wednesday show the Glide School District $16.5 million bond measure leading 64 percent to 36 percent. If approved, the district will receive $6.1 million in a matching state grant.to improve school facilities and safety capacity in the district.
2