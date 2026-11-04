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Rickman and Wright returning to Stephens County Commission
By Chad Dorsett,2 days ago
According to the unofficial and incomplete election returns, the incumbents won re-election to the Stephens County Board of Commissioners. In the November 3rd General Election on Tuesday, Stephens County Commission Chair Chris Rickman received 7,174 votes, and his challenger, Sherrie Maxwell, garnered 2,049 votes. Rickman appreciates voters re-electing him. “I’m...