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Council OKs eighth Promenade digital display on vacant landmark Junipher Building
By Matthew Hall,3 days ago
The City Council has approved a development agreement for a 1,000-square-foot digital display on the landmark Junipher Building at the corner of the Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Boulevard, the eighth such screen approved downtown under the city's year-old digital display program. The council voted 5-1 to introduce the...