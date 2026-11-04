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Greene County Historical Society to Host November Program on Friday on POWs in WWII
By Coltrane Carlson,2 days ago
The Greene County Historical Society is hosting its next monthly program on Friday. According to the Historical Society, the featured speaker will be Sue Wilcox Richardson of Jefferson, who will highlight her father, the late Captain Lumund Wilcox, who served during World War II. The Historical Society says Richardson will talk about the experiences of her father, who commanded the Greene County contingent with 34th Infantry Division of the Iowa National Guard that was captured by German forces and were Prisoners of War.