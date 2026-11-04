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Multiple monsters battle diminishing returns in the ambitious sequel Godzilla Minus Zero
By Matt Schimkowitz,3 days ago
Godzilla Minus One did for the King Of The Monsters what Batman Begins did for the Caped Crusader. Foregrounding fantasy with human drama, Minus One’s mid-century melodrama grounded Godzilla tropes in a Spielbergian reverence for Golden Age adventure movies and a modern survivors’ guilt resonant with the COVID pandemic. It worked like gangbusters, becoming one of the highest-grossing Godzilla movies ever, and earning the 70-year-old lizard its first Academy Award. Building on the goodwill, the sequel Godzilla Minus Zero aspires to be the series’ Dark Knight, but comes closer to Dark Knight Rises. Exploring what surviving a Godzilla attack means for Japan’s people moving forward, the movie loses its human story and its star attraction in a thicket of plot tendrils and heads. Godzilla Minus Zero is subtraction by addition.