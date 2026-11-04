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Panorama Musical This Weekend
By Marcus Mackey,2 days ago
The Panorama Drama department is performing their fall musical this weekend. Speech and Drama Director Deb Wooldridge says that group will be putting on a rendition of “Mamma Mia!” by Catherine Johnson. She tells Raccoon Valley Radio that the show does have some language and themes that cause it to be PG rated. Wooldridge mentions that tickets are available at the door for $10, with the doors to open half an hour before each performance. She adds that there will be shows at 7pm Friday and Saturday, and at 2pm on Sunday.