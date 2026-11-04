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ROW 94 Trespasser’s Proof Bourbon Ages at Grand Ole Opry
By Beth Squires,2 days ago
Country music star Dierks Bentley has announced three initiatives for his ROW 94 Kentucky straight bourbon brand, including a new limited expression called Trespasser’s Proof, a debut tasting room in downtown Nashville and a guided whiskey trail experience. The news was revealed during a press conference at the Grand Ole Opry on 3 November 2026, marking the Second Annual Dierks Day.