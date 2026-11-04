undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pella High School Presents The Music Man This Week
By Andrew Schneider,2 days ago
Pella High School is presenting a classic musical this week.The Music Man will be performed November 5th through the 7th with three total shows in the Pella High School Auditorium, each at 7 p.m. for all of those nights. The 2026 production is directed by Brystal Hopkins and Samantha Robilliard, and features a large cast presenting the tale based in Iowa. Find ticket purchasing information here.