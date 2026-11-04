undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Aventa Adds Offshore Crewing Specialist to Group
2 days ago
Aventa has added Aberdeen-based Offshore Projects Alliance (OPA) to its group, expanding its offshore personnel and subsea cable installation crewing services for offshore wind and subsea cable projects. OPA, founded in 2017, provides specialist personnel covering subsea cable route preparation, laying and burial, pull-in operations, high-voltage and fibre-optic termination, jointing,...