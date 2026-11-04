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Pella Regional Health Center and Knoxville Hospital & Clinics Recognize Van der Lely Foundation for their Support of the Bridging the Gap Campaign
By Andrew Schneider,2 days ago
Pella Regional Health Center Foundation received a one-time contribution of $114,000 (€100,000) from the Van der Lely Foundation for the Bridging the Gap Campaign. The donation will support the development of radiation oncology services at Pella Regional Health Center in Pella. Pella Regional Health Center and Knoxville Hospital &...