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Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball opens season with win over Bradley
2 days ago
(UW ATHLETICS) MADISON – The Wisconsin women’s basketball team beat Bradley, 71-65, on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center in its first game of the 2026-27 regular season. The Badgers (1-0) were led by junior guard Teagan Mallegni who had all of her career high 17 points in the second half, including a go-ahead 3-pointer while tied 65-65 with 28.4 seconds remaining. Mallegni added 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Sophomore guard Addie Deal also contributed with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals in the team’s first win of the season.