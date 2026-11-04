undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Owning One’s Identity, Immortality via Art, and More New YA Books for November 4, 2026
By Kelly Jensen,3 days ago
The 2026 publishing season will be slowing down over the coming weeks as we race toward the end of the year. That’s reflected a bit in this week’s new YA book releases. While we have plenty of new hardcovers to look forward to, including new entries into several series, paperback releases are particularly noteworthy this week.