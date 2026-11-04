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Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, remade for a new generation, remains the greatest game ever
By Giovanni Colantonio,3 days ago
As the time-afflicted Link comes to learn in the seminal Nintendo 64 classic, a lot can change in seven years. Shifting political struggles leave a neighborhood in total disrepair. That one local eccentric he came to love is nowhere to be seen. There’s a Starbucks — or an archery range, I mean — in town now. Seriously? But underneath the jarring changes that taunt your memory, you know that the place that you love is still there. You can feel its heart beat when you plant yourself in the shade of that tall tree you played around as a kid.