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Veterans Day ceremony set for North Attleborough, Plainville
By Max Bowen,2 days ago
The Towns of North Attleborough and Plainville, in partnership with their Department of Veterans Services, will hold a Veterans Day observance on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The day’s events will begin with a breakfast honoring veterans from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 46 South Washington St., followed by the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park, 43 South Washington St., in North Attleborough, according to information provided by the town.
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