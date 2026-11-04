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Republicans Stand Tall in Commissioner, Legislative Races
By David Martin,2 days ago
ROCK SPRINGS — Republican influence remained insurmountable for Democrats seeking an election win in Sweetwater County. The three seats on the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners went to the Republicans Tuesday night. According to unofficial results from the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office, Green River City Councilwoman Sherry Bushman will join incumbents Keaton West and Island Richards on the board in 2027. Of that group, West saw the most support after earning 7,098 votes, representing 30.56% of the vote. Richards received 6,524 votes, which equates to 28.09% of the vote, while Bushman earned 6,068 votes, representing 26.13% of the vote. The sole Democrat in the race, Wayne Severson, received 3,339 votes, representing 14.38% of the vote.