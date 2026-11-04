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'Fix Flint together.' Tonya Burns wins Flint mayoral race
By Mitchell Kukulka,3 days ago
FLINT, Mich. — City councilwoman Tonya Burns is set to become Flint’s next mayor as unofficial general election results name her as the successor to Mayor Sheldon Neeley. Burns earned a total of 12,807 votes in the Nov. 3, 2026, general election, with Neeley garnering 10,436 votes. About 289 votes went to write-in candidates, according to initial election results reported by Genesee County.
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