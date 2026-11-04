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Pinsley declares victory over Coleman in Pa. Senate’s 16th District race, race not officially decided
2 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WFMZ) — Democratic challenger Mark Pinsley declared victory in Pennsylvania's 16th Senate District race. If the ballot for voters in the district looked familiar, that’s because it was. The same two candidates — Republican Jarrett Coleman and Democrat Mark Pinsley — faced each other in 2022, and they did so again here in 2026.
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