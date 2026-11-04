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Financial anxieties are chasing students away from their passions
3 days ago
When I decided to go to Miami University, I was excited about three things. First, the campus was a gorgeous red-brick college town, complete with all the amenities available to a modern university. Secondly, Miami was an in-state school and gave me generous scholarships that made attendance affordable. Finally, I thought going to Miami would give me the best chance to make money later in life.
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