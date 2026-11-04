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Rob Dahm's 968-HP Hurricane-Swapped Charger Proves Stellantis's Twin-Turbo Six Can Out-Muscle Its Old V8
By Alina Moore,2 days ago
Rob Dahm just put the Hurricane inline-six's skeptics on notice. On November 1, the YouTuber and project-car veteran strapped his 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack to a dyno and watched it make 968 horsepower and 863 lb-ft of torque at the wheels, nearly double the 550 hp the twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine makes stock in Scat Pack Plus trim. He did it without opening the engine once.