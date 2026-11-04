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Pennsylvania visits No. 3 Illinois after Vaaks' 20-point performance
2 days ago
BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Illinois takes on Pennsylvania after Stefan Vaaks scored 20 points in Illinois' 120-45 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. Illinois finished 28-9 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Fighting Illini averaged 83.2 points per game last season, 33.0 in the paint, 9.9 off of turnovers and 5.6 on fast breaks.