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Teenager Wounded in Frederick Shooting; Police Search for Two Suspects
By Dianah Gibson,2 days ago
Police are looking for information and possible video evidence following a shooting in downtown Frederick. The incident happened around 5:45 PM Monday evening in the 500 block of Klineharts Alley. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a local hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
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