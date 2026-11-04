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Digital Now Accounts For 57% Of Townsquare Revenue.
3 days ago
Townsquare Media's third-quarter revenue increased 3.9% year over year to $110.9 million, while Adjusted EBITDA grew 2.7% to $22.6 million, as accelerating digital advertising growth and stronger political revenue helped offset continued pressure on its core broadcast and subscription digital marketing businesses. The results exceeded the company's previously issued revenue...