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DERIVSOURCE: AI Needs to Understand the Risks Between Risks Across OTC Derivative Markets
By Clearwater Analytics,2 days ago
On the face of it, AI looks like it fits the derivatives industry like a custom-made glove. After all, OTC derivatives markets are, regardless of the asset class in question, built on data, models and calculations, which is exactly where AI is set to revolutionise how efficiently financial institutions can get their work done.