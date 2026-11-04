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A Retired Couple Had a Dream of Waterfront Living—Tour Their Stunning Biophilic-Inspired Home
By Sarah Yang,3 days ago
A newly retired couple finally fulfilled their dream of living by the water when they bought this 4,000-square-foot home positioned on the shores of Fidalgo Bay in Anacortes, Washington. The location was especially poignant for them as it was home to their beloved sailboat and their base for sailing trips to the San Juan Islands.