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JBL Bar 500 5.1-Channel Soundbar Is Now Priced Like a No-Name Speaker After Dropping to Its Lowest Price Ever
By Zainab Falak,2 days ago
The JBL Bar 500 soundbar bundle includes the soundbar itself, along with a powerful subwoofer that delivers thrilling, room-filling bass. Together, these enhance your TV’s audio to make it sound a lot more crisp and deep, almost creating a theatre-like sound effect right in your living room. Amazon has...