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Electrolytes For The Face: Experts Weigh In On The Latest Skincare Trend
By Hannah Coates,3 days ago
Once confined to Lucozade bottles and other lurid sports drinks, electrolytes have emerged as one of the hottest wellness supplements in recent years. More recently, Google searches have rocketed by 760 per cent, while interest on TikTok is up 103 per cent year-on-year. It’s no surprise, given that these powders and liquids are routinely touted in wellness circles as the answer to everything from dehydration and afternoon hunger pangs to recovery after illness, a particularly punishing workout or even a heavy night out.