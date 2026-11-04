undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
THE REMOTES Trailer Teases a Haunting Filipino Sci-Fi Neo-Noir Mystery
By Joey Paur,3 days ago
The first trailer has arrived for The Remotes, a Filipino sci-fi mystery thriller that mixes neo-noir, surveillance technology, grief, and political anxiety into one strange and haunting trip through Manila. Written and directed by John Torres, the film follows a grieving detective investigating two sisters connected to a sinister navigation...