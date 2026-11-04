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Pulaski County voters decide local races in 2026 general election
By Becca Shepherd,3 days ago
Pulaski County voters cast their ballots Tuesday, November 3, in the 2026 general election, deciding several contested races for county government, state legislative offices, and local township positions. In the race for Pulaski County Commissioner District 3, Republican Edward (Ed) Shank received 2,487 votes, or 72.02 percent, defeating Kathleen (Kathy)...