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Starke County voters turn out for general election
By Becca Shepherd,3 days ago
Starke County voters headed to the polls Tuesday, November 3, for the 2026 general election, deciding several contested county races, school board seats, and public questions. According to the Starke County Election Summary Report, 6,515 of the county’s 17,055 registered voters participated in the election, representing a voter turnout of 38.20 percent. All 21 precincts reported results.