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Starke County commissioners approve funding for Range Road culvert replacement
By Becca Shepherd,3 days ago
The Starke County Commissioners voted Monday, November 2nd, to fund the replacement of a deteriorating culvert on Range Road following continued concerns about its condition and discussions over which local government entity should pay for the project. Starke County Highway Superintendent Rachel Kinney presented commissioners with photographs showing rust and...
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