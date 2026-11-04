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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (2026) Review
By Kyle Hilliard,3 days ago
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the Nintendo 64 is the most important video game ever made… to me. My byline would not appear in the pages of Game Informer without my original experience playing that game. But it is nearly 30 years old, and despite establishing many important staples of 3D gaming, its age is becoming more apparent. Ocarina of Time was due for a re-examination, and its remake is a wonderful recreation of the 1998 experience with improvements on basically every element: visuals, storytelling, timeless design, and more. It is, however, a remake, and the coloring (though expertly done) is firmly inside the lines.