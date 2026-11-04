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WINK Smart: Pack light this Thanksgiving if you're flying out on JetBlue
By Weather Authority,2 days ago
Americans looking to book with JetBlue ahead of the holidays will now be slapped with higher checked bag fees beginning this week. This marks the second time the airline has raised its baggage prices in less than a year.For the first checked bag during off-peak travel periods, JetBlue is charging $50, which is higher than the $39 charged prior.