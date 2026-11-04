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Pella School District Preparing Annual Veterans Day Program Next Week
By Andrew Schneider,2 days ago
Jefferson Intermediate Students are once again preparing a special program to celebrate local service members and veterans. The community is invited to the school on Wednesday, November 11th at 10 a.m. for the annual Veterans Day program. Each year, fourth and fifth grade students prepare music, poems, and more to pay tribute to those who served in the military. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11th, and the event will also be livestreamed on the Pella Dutch Live YouTube channel.