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Office of Sustainability explores how entrepreneurship drives sustainability forward
3 days ago
University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Office of Sustainability hosted their fifth annual Sustainability Symposium at the Discovery Building Oct. 28. The Sustainability Symposium opened up an opportunity for students and faculty to give quick, five minute presentations on their sustainability research, ranging from advancing a circular agriculture bioeconomy in Wisconsin to eliminating CO2 emissions in UW hospitals, and dedicated time to poster presentations at the end of the event for researchers and students to discuss their work.