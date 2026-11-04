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5 Ways AI Labs Are Squeezing More Out of Every GPU Hour
By ODSC Community,2 days ago
GPU constraints have long been treated as a procurement problem. If training was slow or inference was expensive, the default answer was more accelerators. However, that approach is getting harder to justify. GPU hours are costly, utilization is often lower than teams expect, and the model is only one part of the performance story. A fast accelerator can still spend a surprising amount of time waiting for memory, CPU preprocessing, network traffic, or poorly scheduled requests.