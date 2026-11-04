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Ohio Pastor Accused Of Abusing Stepdaughter After Bigamy Revelation
By Mark A. Kellner,3 days ago
Ohio pastor Israel Ford, a bigamist whose recent announcement about his second wife made national headlines, is now being accused of sexual abuse. Ford already had a history of domestic violence. He when he was convicted in 2020 for striking a teenage stepdaughter with a belt. Another stepdaughter came forward Oct. 27 with allegations of years of sexual abuse.
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