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Satish and Deepak Kalpoe: What Happened to the Brothers?
By Shivangi Sinha,2 days ago
As the investigation into Natalee Holloway’s disappearance unfolded in Aruba, police arrested three people within a few days: Joran van der Sloot and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe. The car Natalee was last seen driving away belonged to one of the brothers, while some witness accounts, as mentioned in the episode, claimed that all three men were in the vehicle when she was last seen alive. Netflix’s ‘Taken: Natalee Holloway’ explores how their names became linked to the infamous case, the investigation that followed, and how it eventually concluded.