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Incumbent U.S. Reps. Budzinski, Miller win their reelection bids
By Maria Gardner Lara,2 days ago
Incumbents in the two congressional districts that include parts of Sangamon County – the 13th and the 15th — both faced challengers but easily won reelection. U.S. Rep. Mary Miller won her reelection bid for a fourth term against newcomer Democrat Jennifer Todd with 66% of the vote. The ardent President Donald Trump supporter won with little campaign presence in the 15th Illinois Congressional District, which is dominated by rural counties.