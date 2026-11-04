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Victor Marx concedes Colorado governor's race to Phil Weiser: 'Thank you for the honor of this fight'
3 days ago
Victor Marx, the Republican nominee for governor of Colorado, conceded the race to Governor-elect Phil Weiser on November 3, 2026. Marx called Weiser to congratulate him and thanked God, his wife Eileen, and the volunteers, donors and Coloradans who backed his campaign. "I have called Governor-elect Weiser to congratulate him...
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