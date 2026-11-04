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Preventing and managing fall pests in your home
By Adam Thomas, LaRue County Extension Agent for AgricultureNatural Resources,3 days ago
As temperatures drop this fall, you may notice more insects around your home. Insects often retreat indoors to escape the cooler temperatures as a part of their overwintering strategy. . As pests mistake your home for a heated pile of rocks, you may see hundreds, even thousands, of insects around your...