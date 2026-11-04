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Marquette women’s basketball gets resounding season-opening win
By Jim Scott,3 days ago
(MARQUETTE COMMUNICATIONS) MILWAUKEE – Behind a dominant defensive effort and balanced scoring from a host of newcomers, Marquette opened the 2026-27 season with an 80-42 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday evening at the Al McGuire Center. Senior Halle Vice led all scorers with 17 points to go with 16 rebounds, three assists and two steals.